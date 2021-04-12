Eateries allowed to operate until 6 am during Ramadan - Ismail Sabri (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will allow all restaurants, stalls, eateries, including coffee houses in hotels, as well as fast-food shops and food delivery services in states under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Recovery MCO to operate until 6 am during the Ramadan fasting month.

Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said this was to enable those fasting, especially those who are single, to purchase food for their pre-dawn meals (sahur).

However, he said for eateries in shopping complexes or supermarkets, they would be subject to the operating hours of the said premises.

“The government received various applications from the people regarding the purchase of food, especially involving single people. Previously, these eateries or stalls were only allowed to operate until midnight or according to the conditions set in the licence issued by the local authorities.

“This means eateries can now continue to operate until pre-dawn meal (sahur) time and those fasting can buy takeaways from or eat at the shops that are open,” he told a media conference today.

Ismail Sabri also said that hotels, restaurants and eateries would be allowed to hold buffets for the breaking of fast, with strict compliance of the standard operating procedures (SOP).

He said food handlers would be required to serve food to customers at buffets.

“As for the number of customers allowed for Ramadan buffets in areas under the CMCO and RMCO, we will allow provided there is physical distancing among the customers and the tables must be set two metres apart.

“For the breaking of fast in offices and halls, areas under CMCO must ensure the event occupies only 50% of the venue’s capacity while 100% capacity is allowed for RMCO areas, but in accordance with the stipulated SOP,” he said.

Meanwhile, he also announced that Selangor, Johor, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur and Penang would continue to remain under the CMCO from April 15-28 while Sarawak would continue to be placed under the CMCO from April 13-26.

According to him, the RMCO in Perlis, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, Sabah, Putrajaya, Labuan, Perak, Negeri Sembilan (except in Seremban) and Kedah (except in Kuala Muda) would be extended from April 15-28.

Ismail Sabri said the government had also placed Kampung Meruntum, Sabah under the Enhanced MCO from April 13-26 following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the locality.

On the Covid-19 situation in the country, Ismail Sabri said data from the Ministry of Health (MOH) showed that Malaysia could potentially face a fourth wave of the pandemic judging by the fact that the daily infectivity rate yesterday rose to over 1.0.

As such, he urged the public to comply with the SOP, especially since the Ramadan bazaar and Tarawih prayers will be allowed during the fasting month.

“The rate of Covid-19 infectivity according to yesterday’s daily case nationwide rose to 1.06.

“We must all comply with the SOP, more so since there are a lot of activities during the Ramadan month, such as the Ramadan bazaars, breaking of fast and Tarawih prayers,” he said. — Bernama