EMCO at KG Numbak, Telipok Settelement in Kota Kinabalu extended to Dec 13

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) scheduled to end today in Kampung Numbak and the Telipok settlement in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, has been extended to Dec 13.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the matter was decided after risk assessments were conducted by the Health Ministry (MOH) in the two areas.

“As of Nov 27, MOH confirmed there are still 109 active cases in Kampung Numbak while the Telipok Settlement has 136 active cases.

In addition to the high number of active cases, several more residents in these two localities are required to undergo screening,” he said in a statement related to the MCO and Recovery MCO (RMCO) today.

The EMCO was enforced in the two areas beginning from Nov 16.

In the latest development, Ismail Sabri said 648 individuals were detained yesterday for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and of the total, 594 were compounded while 54 others were remanded.

Among the violations were offences related to entertainment outlet activities (331), failure to observe physical distancing (102), not wearing face mask (65), illegal inter state/district travel (64), failure to provide facility to record customer details (60) and others (26).

He said 99 illegal immigrants and two skippers were apprehended, while two vehicles were seized in Ops Benteng.

Ismail Sabri said since July 24 until yesterday, 77,211 individuals have returned home and of the total, 10,611 individuals were undergoing mandatory quarantine, 405 individuals had been sent to hospitals for treatment while 66,195 were allowed to go home.

On Covid-19 public sanitisation operations yesterday, he said 25 sanitation operations were conducted covering four red zones, four yellow zones and two green zones in two Federal Territories and five states. — Bernama