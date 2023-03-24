Emilia, SM Faisal to negotiate out of court settlement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate's Court was told today that Emilia Hanafi and her ex-husband Datuk SM Faisal SM Nasimuddin (pix) will carry out amicable negotiation to resolve the case over her allegation that the businessman had assaulted her.

Lawyer Nazri Yahya, representing Emilia, informed Magistrate Nadia Othman that both parties intended to seriously settle out of court and requested the court to vacate today's proceeding.

“This matter has been informed to SM Faisal’s lawyer and we will inform the court of the status of the negotiation before or on March 30,“ said Nazri at the proceeding which was also attended by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aishah Ahmad Zakiuddin.

SM Faisal’s counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed the matter, saying that the negotiation will be carried out according to the proposal subject to his client's terms.

“I request the court to record that if there is no solution, our team does not want to waste time and will continue the trial on March 30. I have no objection to the application to vacate the case today,“ he said.

Magistrate Nadia then set March 30 to find out the status of the negotiation.

Meanwhile, when met outside the court, Akberdin told reporters that the negotiation included their conjugal property and mutaah claims in the Syariah Courts.

“If there is a solution, we intend to complete all cases including the ones under the Syariah Courts. It depends on the terms and agreement of both parties. This case has gone on for too long, we want to end it,“ he said.

SM Faisal, 43, is charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Emilia, 43, at a house in Desa Sri Hartamas, Brickfields, here, between 12.30 pm and 4.30 pm on Nov 22, 2015.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 326A of the same code, which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both if convicted. -Bernama