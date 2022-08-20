Emulate Indonesian broadcasting industry, Annuar urges M'sian broadcasters

JAKARTA: The broadcasting industry ecosystem in Indonesia is impressively comprehensive in line with the rapid growth of the digital era, an achievement which should be emulated by Malaysian broadcasters, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said.

In this regard, he encouraged Malaysian broadcasting networks to establish cooperation with their Indonesian counterparts despite there being a significant difference in demographic composition and markets.

“The important thing is that (the industry in Indonesia) is responsive to market participation and has created an integrated ecosystem and business which I consider very forward-looking,” he said.

Annuar said this after a visit to the MNC Studios, owned by the largest and most integrated media group in Southeast Asia, MNC Group, in Kebon Jeruk, West Jakarta.

MNC Studios is an integrated office and studio complex for MNC Group's three free-to-air TV stations, namely RCTI, GTV and MNCTV.

The studio is located in a ​​101,222 square-metre area with a building area of ​​113,062 square metres, consisting of 18 office floors and two basement floors.

Annuar said MNC managed to take full advantage of technological developments and current demands and were not bound to conventional methods.

“I am extremely drawn to developments (in MNC), including those related to animation and also the 'super app approach' which is very market-driven,” he said.

Annuar said MNC owner, Hary Tanoesoedibjo is a visionary and also a practical individual in introducing a proven business model.

Also accompanying Annuar in the visit, held in conjunction with his three-day working trip from Thursday, were Chargé d'Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq and National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) chief executive officer Prof Dr Md Nasir Ibrahim.-Bernama