England’s Foden to miss Hungary, Germany games due to Covid

LONDON: Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden(pix) has been ruled out of England’s Nations League matches against Hungary and Germany after testing positive for Covid-19.

Foden has left the squad’s training centre but England coach Gareth Southgate said he could return for games at home to Italy and Hungary on June 11 and 14.

“Phil Foden has tested positive for Covid so he has had to leave,“ Southgate said on Friday.

“Hopefully he will be able to meet up when we come back from Germany. It depends on his symptoms and how his breathing is. It affects everyone differently.”

England will take on Hungary in Budapest on Saturday with at least 30,000 fans in attendance despite the hosts being ordered to play games behind closed doors over racist abuse last year.

The Hungarian FA is using a loophole in UEFA’s regulations that allow children to attend. According to the rules every 10 children must be accompanied by one adult.-AFP