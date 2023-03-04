Ensure school meals are nutricious and healthy

THE Supplementary Food Programme for needy schoolchildren from B40 families in primary schools is commended.

More than half a million pupils will benefit from this initiative. These children come from families whose income is below RM1,000 and falls below the national poverty line.

Many of them go to school

hungry. These children can now have proper meals, which will give them energy and help them concentrate better in class and on their lessons.

While it is commendable that the Education Ministry has reinstated this programme, it is also crucial that it improves the menu by including healthier food options.

Oats, cereals, corn flakes, milk, baked beans, salad, bananas, orange juice and bread should be the ideal breakfast choice for these children.

Many will argue that most of these children will not eat this type of food because they are not used to it. But it is crucial that we instil in them the importance of eating nutritious food.

Children need to be trained to adopt good eating habits and schools can play a vital role by providing healthy food options.

A healthy breakfast to kickstart the day will ensure an energetic and active learning experience.

The food supplementary scheme has two-fold benefits in that it will not only provide food for needy children but also promote healthy eating habits.

Children should also be encouraged to eat more vegetables even if they dislike them. They should be educated on the benefits of consuming vegetables, including their nutritional value in promoting growth and good health.

We need to train children to eat vegetables from young. The prevalence of highly palatable food and drinks has contributed to children overeating and developing obesity.

Obesity has become a big problem in our country where two of five children are obese.

Overconsumption of unhealthy food without moderation can lead to obesity, which increases the risk of

non-communicable diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure and diabetes in adulthood.

Schools should pave the way for eating healthy food and the supplementary food programme is an ideal platform for promoting this initiative.

Samuel Yesuiah

Seremban