Entrepreneurs must upgrade, upskill and think globally

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story column, SunBiz chats with Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) senior vice president & head of ecosystem development Gopi Ganesalingam (pic).

What traits do you look for in your talent or how do you decide who is right for a job?

As the tech industry constantly evolves, I always look for people who are innovative and open to new experiences, and going beyond academic qualifications. When people are open to change, this leads to a spark of creativity, new ideas, solutions, improved efficiency to address the needs of the rakyat.

Adaptability is crucial as well, as most organisations are in a state of continuous change and improvement. Being adaptable means you will easily and successfully accept change. It also means that you will keep up with the pace of change, ensuring your skills especially in IT will always be up to-date to thrive in the digital economy.

Another important trait is teamwork. MDEC is a large organisation, and we must work across several departments cohesively. I look for talent who have the ability to cooperate with a group of people to achieve desired goals.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

In 1996, MSC Malaysia was introduced to transform Malaysia into a knowledge-based economy, and it has contributed greatly towards the growth of the nation’s digital economy. However, with the rapid shift of socio-economic norms in response to the constant advancements of digital technology, MDEC’s approach needed to evolve to meet new trends, challenges and progressing needs. Hence, we launched Malaysia Digital (MD) to encourage and attract companies, talent and investment while enabling businesses and the rakyat to play a leading part in the global digital economy.

For instance, digital investments are very different now. In the past, there would be large companies coming into Malaysia which would help create job opportunities, but today the scale is much smaller and with a more automated system. As such, we have to upgrade our incentives to be more attractive for new digital investments.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

We have learnt a lot from the Covid-19 pandemic and how it disrupted businesses in the tech industry. It is necessary for us to pivot and adapt to survive. Everything has become digital-focused; thus, it is necessary for all, especially entrepreneurs, to have an understanding of technology. The digital economy is the future, and we need to constantly upgrade, upskill ourselves to remain relevant and to thrive in it.

Furthermore, entrepreneurs need to start thinking globally. Challenges faced today can be solved by expanding and looking at what is happening across borders.

We all know about the industrial revolution, are we in for a technological revolution? Your thoughts.

The technological revolution started many years ago and we are now being reactive to what is occurring. Therefore, MD is relevant today as the strategic initiative aims to close the gaps between the urban and rural communities in Malaysia. For instance, manufacturers now will not be traditional manufacturers, as they will incorporate digital technology into their operations.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

It is my mission is to empower local tech entrepreneurs to fulfil their potential to be global players. As such, mentorship represents a significant part of my work and the company’s overall efforts. It brings me great joy when I can inspire people to be greater versions of themselves. You see mentorship can provide benefits for both mentor and mentee. Both of us can discover and learn new things, expand connections, and grow as professionals.

When it comes to launching a startup, there are many challenges that will arise. Generally, startups work at an accelerated pace and lack foundational processes because their focus is on getting their services off the ground so that they can be successful. Many first-time entrepreneurs will find themselves struggling and often need to seek support.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

In the next five years, I would like to see MD be successful in terms of achieving its goals. Under MD, I would also want to see Malaysia marked on the world map as the digital hub of Asean; and, to be known for our digital advancements, creation of global tech companies, and vast job opportunities for people.

I would like to look back one day and be glad that I was part of MD, as this was the initiative that propelled us to move forward as a country and to not be left behind.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

As the lead agency in charge of accelerating Malaysia’s digital economy, it is crucial I stay abreast of matters that are impacting the industry. Not only do I need to stay updated on the latest technologies, but also learn new best practices for better industry outcomes. In my line of work, I am always on ground, meeting both familiar and new faces, learning what is the latest topic on everyone’s mind.

Now post-pandemic, everyone can physically meet up and attend networking events. Also, reading both local and international news and commentary from thought leaders helps me stay ahead of the industry.

What has been the biggest challenge you have faced? What did you learn from it?

In MDEC, the biggest challenge that I have faced is working with multiple stakeholders. At times, I must try and convince everyone to come together to be on the same page. While we have great talent and team players, the challenge is how to pivot everyone’s minds to becoming more digital-focused. Essentially, this means having to change the mindset of employees and disrupting how things are currently being done. In a paradigm shift, I learnt that two-way communication is a key factor.

When getting people to work together to achieve a common goal, communication will help in terms of having them understand what is needed and expected.

How do you expect policies on climate change to impact businesses?

To ensure Malaysia becomes a globally competitive digital nation, we need to be fully committed to encouraging the adoption of sustainable practices. Thus, policies and actions all of organisations will need to change and support this. Most recently, we signed a MoU with the United Nations Global Compact Network Malaysia and Brunei to raise further awareness and increase the adoption of sustainability and climate action across the digital economy. As outlined in the 12th Malaysia Plan, the government is aiming for a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity of GDP by 2030, compared to a 2005 baseline, and to achieve a 31% renewable energy mix by 2025. Malaysia remains committed to climate action and is striving to become a carbon-neutral nation at the earliest by 2050.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

My top three factors would be my ability to lead a team, my ability to manage stakeholders well, and lastly, my ability to identify the right talent in produce strong teams that are able to work seamlessly to achieve a common goal.