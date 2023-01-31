Escaped Jasin Correctional Centre inmate recaptured

JASIN: An inmate who escaped from the Jasin Correctional Centre was recaptured around Alor Gajah at about 9 pm yesterday.

Acting Jasin district police chief ASP Mohd Fadzil Othman said the 43-year-old suspect was also produced before the Jasin Magistrate’s Court today to apply for a remand order.

“Investigations are still ongoing under Sections 223 and 224 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier the police had been tracking down the male prisoner since he was discovered missing by a warden on Jan 24 at 2.20 pm. -Bernama