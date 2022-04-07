EU advises 2nd Covid booster shot for people over 80

ANKARA: The EU on Wednesday advised a fourth dose, or second booster, of COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 80 and over, Anadolu Agency reported.

“A fourth dose (or second booster) can be given to adults 80 years of age and above after reviewing data on the higher risk of severe COVID-19 in this age group and the protection provided by a fourth dose,“ the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a joint statement.

It said the statement, however, added that it is too early to consider using a fourth dose of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s Spikevax) in the general population.

“There is currently no clear evidence in the EU that vaccine protection against severe disease is waning substantially in adults with normal immune systems aged 60 to 79 years and thus no clear evidence to support the immediate use of a fourth dose,“ it said. ― Bernama