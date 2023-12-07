Ex-head of advertising firm gets suspended jail sentence in Tokyo Games graft case

TOKYO: A Tokyo court on Wednesday sentenced the former president of Japanese advertising company ADK to a suspended prison term over bribery charges associated with the sponsorship of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, reported Xinhua.

The Tokyo District Court sentenced Shinichi Ueno, 69, to two years in prison, suspended for four years, after he was accused of paying around 14 million yen (US$100,000) to former Tokyo Olympic organising committee executive Haruyuki Takahashi for favours over sponsor selection.

According to the ruling, Ueno colluded with two of his subordinates, Shigeharu Hisamatsu, 64, and Toshiaki Tada, 61, to have ADK selected as a marketing agent for the global event.

Hisamatsu was handed a prison sentence of one year and six months, suspended for three years, and Tada was given a term of one year, suspended for three years. The rulings have been finalised.

The high-profile corruption scandal surrounding the Tokyo Games led to the indictment of 15 people, including Takahashi, who has been charged with accepting bribes from Ueno and others in return for helping companies win contracts as Olympic sponsors or marketing agents.

With the latest ruling, nine of them have been found guilty. -Bernama