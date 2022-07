PETALING JAYA: Former Selangor Menteri Besar Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim (pix) is reportedly critically ill.

This was confirmed by his former political secretary Faekah Husin in a Facebook posting.

“Please keep Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim in your prayers as he undergoes treatment,“ she said.

She said she had the opportunity to visit the former Selangor Menteri Besar yesterday at the hospital.