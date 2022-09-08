ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia poised to begin construction of new MRO facility

PETALING JAYA: ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia, a Dassault Aviation company, will soon start

construction of its new purpose-built maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport), a development that reinforces Malaysia’s position as a centre for business aviation in the region.

The company decided to build a larger facility to cater for the increasing demand for its services.

Construction is planned to commence within the next six weeks.

The company, which is already Malaysia’s largest business aviation MRO, serves Dassault, Bombardier and Gulfstream operators from across the Asia region and is certified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, US Federal Aviation Administration, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and other international airworthiness authorities. It is able to quickly dispatch repair teams around the region, when needed, including to growing markets such as Vietnam.

The new purpose-built MRO facility will be located at another area of the airport with runway access and a dedicated apron. The new facility will have a gross floor area of 149,500 square feet including back shops that will further expand ExecuJet’s capabilities, as well as corporate offices and customer areas.

The facility’s aircraft hangar will be able to be accommodate the largest business jets in development, such as the Dassault Falcon 6X and Falcon 10X. It will also incorporate environmentally friendly features such as an 85kW solar system and secondary water tanks to harvest rainwater for secondary usage, amongst others.

ExecuJet MRO Services regional vice president Asia Ivan Lim said the number of business jets in Asia, especially South East Asia, has continued to grow, despite the pandemic.

“Business people have been turning to business aviation to meet their flying needs, because it is time-efficient with far fewer ‘touch points’ as compared to commercial aviation. ExecuJet MRO Services Malaysia has been expanding its capability and workforce to meet the continued growth in the market,” Lim said in a statement in conjunction with the Selangor Aviation Show.