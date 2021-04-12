Expired social visitor pass holders need to leave Malaysia before April 21

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department confirmed today that all foreigners with expired social visit passes would need to leave the country before or on April 21.

Referring to news reports about the matter, Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said enforcement action would be taken against those who failed to do so.

He added that those who have difficulties to return to their country of origin could request for a special pass to extend their stay in the country but it would need to be supported by their respective embassies.

“Documentation proving their financial means and residential address while in the country must be attached,” he said in a statement today.

According to news reports, foreigners from several countries received emails from their embassies in Malaysia informing them that they have until April 21 to leave the country or face fines or be detained.

The report stated that the date was based on the deferment period provided by the Malaysian government for foreigners possessing expired social visit passes last year after they were stranded due to the movement control order.

Referring to the report, Khairul Dzaimee said the department understood that foreigners would face difficulty returning to their own countries because of the lack of flights and the Covid-19 pandemic situation in their own countries.

But he did reveal that the department discovered several cases of pass abuse by foreigners during several enforcement operations, including working in entertainment outlets, massage centres and being involved in prostitution, scams and other violations of the law.

As of last year, 291 enforcement operations had been conducted targeting entertainment premises and massage centres with 1,281 foreigners and 83 employers being detained, he said.

“Foreigners who have been allowed to stay in the country based on social visit passes must comply with the rules and regulations set under the Immigration Act,” he added. — Bernama