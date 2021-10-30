Export value of Malaysia’s chocolates rises to RM650 mln for Jan-Aug 2021 - Zuraida

NILAI: The export value of Malaysia’s chocolate jumped 11.0 per cent to RM650 million for the period of January-August this year compared to RM585 million in the same period last year.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said despite the world being ravaged by COVID-19 that slightly hampered economic growth, the value of the country’s income from commodities, including cocoa products, was still increasing.

She said despite producing only RM7 billion worth of cocoa products, Malaysia was still able to produce them in large quantities as the global cocoa market was valued at RM120 billion.

“We hope we can achieve more, as Malaysia is a strategic country where we can produce more cocoa products. Hence, I’ve asked the Malaysian Cocoa Board to focus on products that can be marketed abroad.

“The potential of the cocoa market is huge and we have identified small-time entrepreneurs to be grouped as a support system for chocolate companies in the quest to increase national income,“ he told reporters after visiting the Cocoa Innovation and Technology Centre here today.

Zuraida said among the countries that exported the country’s chocolate were China, Korea and Indonesia, reflecting confidence in the quality of chocolate produced by Malaysian entrepreneurs was comparable to international standardx.

Meanwhile, she said so far 6,000 hectares were under cocoa cultivation in Malaysia, including in Sabah and Sarawak, which have 5,000 smallholders.

On Malaysia’s decision to accept 32,000 foreign workers for the oil palm plantation sector, Zuraida said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was expected to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indonesia during his visit there on Nov 10.

“Indonesia has 5,000 workers on standby and after the MoU is signed, the 5,000 workers will enter (the country) in phases and I hope by Nov 15, we will be able to bring them in,“ he said.

Commenting on Budget 2022, she said the allocation of RM2.5 billion for the commodity development programme showed the country’s concern in strengthening the development of rural communities and improving their living standards.

“This is because commodities play an important role in generating national income. So, some emphasis should be given to enable us to carry out activities to increase national income. It is also in line with the ministry’s direction in raising awareness of commodity products both locally and abroad,“ she said. .

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, when presenting Budget 2022 yesterday, said an allocation of RM2.5 billion would be set aside with RM1.3 billion of the amount given to Felda involving rehabilitation packages and settlers’ development.

In addition, RM495 millioni would be allocated to Felcra participants and RM699 million for the development of smallholders for the rubber industry under Risda. -Bernama