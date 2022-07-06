ExxonMobil profit set to soar again, White House wants more oil

HOUSTON: Wall Street analysts sharply increased their ExxonMobil Corp second-quarter profit estimates yesterday, after the largest US oil producer projected it could almost double its first-quarter earnings.

Exxon’s preview, released last Friday, signalled strong results ahead by oil companies and refiners and brought renewed criticism from the White House and fresh calls for a windfall profit tax by US lawmakers under pressure from voters feeling pain at the pump.

The White House repeated its call for oil companies to “use their record profits to expand refining capacity, increase supply, and most urgently reduce costs for the American people”.

“This would be one of the strongest quarters in Exxon’s history,” said Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta in a note. The disclosures indicated an operating profit of about US$16.8 billion (RM74.2 billion), a historic quarterly peak. Official results are due on July 29.

Analysts raised their quarterly profit outlook on Exxon to about US$4.02 per share from US$2.99 a share prior to the Friday securities filing.

The filing showed Exxon expects oil and gas operating profit of more than US$10 billion, US$4.5 billion from producing petrol and diesel, and about US$2 billion from chemicals and motor oils. Exxon, like other US oil companies, has been ploughing higher profits into debt reduction and plans to buy back up to US$30 billion of its shares.

At the same time, spokesperson Casey Norton said Exxon was “investing more than any other US company to grow oil and natural gas production.” Its US shale output will rise by 25% this year and oil processing at its biggest Texas refinery will grow 250,000 bpd in the first half of next year, he said.

Exxon shares fell 3% to US$84.81 yesterday as benchmark oil prices slid US$10.73 a barrel on worries a possible global recession could hurt demand.

The largest refiner among the US oil majors, Exxon will be a key beneficiary of a tight refined products market, analysts said. “We think this could drive material earnings upgrades,” said Biraj Borkhataria, an oil analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“With many governments subsidising oil products usage in the near term, we expect refining margins to improve further into the third quarter,” Borkhataria said.

US President Joe Biden and lawmakers pointed to the soaring profits as evidence the oil industry is putting profits ahead of customers, contributing to inflation.

“If a company’s profits are four times what they were a year ago and it refuses to invest in increased production, the system is broken,” said US Senator Ron Wyden, Democrat of Oregon. He called on oil companies to invest in “equipment and more workers, not stock buybacks”.

Exxon borrowed heavily during the pandemic and posted a historic US$22.4 billion loss in 2020 to finance future production and pay dividends to shareholders.

“High energy prices are largely a result of underinvestment by many in the energy industry over the last several years and especially during the pandemic,” said Exxon’s Norton. – Reuters