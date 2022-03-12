FA Cup: Selangor thrash Harini FT 6-0

KUALA LUMPUR: Herlison Caion emerged as Selangor FC’s hero when his hat-trick helped the five-time champions thrash Harini FT 6-0 in the first round of the FA Cup match played at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium yesterday.

Michael Feichtenbeiner's side did not have to wait too long to open the scoring when Caion blasted home the first goal in the 17th minute, before Henrique Hyuri de Oliveira Costa doubled the lead in the 29th minute.

The Red Giants squad piled the misery on Harini FT with a third goal through Safuwan Baharudin in the 42nd minute and Syahir Bashah scored the fourth goal five minutes later.

Brazilian import Caion then completed his hat-trick with goals in the 63rd and 67th minutes to take Selangor to the second round in style.

Penang FC also advanced to the second round after cruising past Bukit Tambun FC 4-0 at the City Stadium in Penang.

The Panthers squad scored through a Rafael Vitor Santos De Freitas’s penalty kick in the 15th minute, before Penang added a second goal through Mohammad Alif Romli four minutes later.

Muhammad Rafiuddin Roddin scored Penang’s third in the 63rd minute before Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah completed the rout with a 90th-minute strike.

In another match, Kelantan United FC (KUFC) also got through the first round with a 4-0 win over Kinabalu Jaguar FC 4-0 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu.-Bernama