Fadhlina to listen and consider all views on education

NIBONG TEBAL: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek (pix) is in the process of listening and taking views from all parties on some of the country’s education issues to ensure that the education measures are better.

According to Fadhlina, listening to the views of all stakeholders especially during engagement sessions is important because the Education Ministry is not only a large ministry but it is also very important.

“There are several issues in education that we are now looking at and at the moment I am in the listening process and taking views from all parties especially consultations because this is very important to me before I make any decisions related to the Education Ministry.

“The consultation process would involve the ministry’s secretary-general, education directors, teachers, stakeholders, parents and the children themselves, I will take into consideration all views and critics levelled at the ministry seriously,” she said to reporters here today.

Fadhilna, who is also the Nibong Tebal MP was met after the Perdana Kadun Jawi circumcision programme here today for 100 boys and it was officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow .

Meanwhile, Fadhlina said she would be holding a special press conference next week to announce several matters including arising issues and the Education Ministry’s stand on education matters.

She however, refused to elaborate on the issues and asked the media to wait.

At the press conference, Fadhlina also congratulated Tanjung MP Lim Hui Ying on her appointment as the Deputy Education Minister which was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last night.

“I welcome her appointment and I believe the appointment is one of the measures to ensure that the education is on track to excellence,“ she added.-Bernama