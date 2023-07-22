Fahmi: Good Vibes Festival cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has ordered for the immediate cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival 2023, which was supposed to take place until tomorrow.

He said the Unity Government's stance is clear and there would be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws.

“I understand this decision will have implications for the audience who have bought tickets. Accordingly, I have also urged the organiser to identify a compensation mechanism for ticket buyers.

“The government is always committed to supporting the development of the creative industry and freedom of expression. However, never touch on issues that are sensitive to society, especially those that go against local custom and cultural values,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

Earlier, Fahmi summoned the organiser of the festival, Future Sound Asia to explain on the controversial incident involving British band The 1975 during the concert that took place at the Sepang International Circuit last night.

The media reported that the band’s performance at the festival was cut short after frontman Matt Healy’s disrespectful actions.

He was seen performing while holding a bottle of alcohol. He also slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that the organiser, in a statement, said that they regret that The 1975 performance had to be cut short due to non-compliance with local performance guidelines. -Bernama