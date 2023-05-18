Fahmi: MCMC to act on Coldplay ticket resale ads on social media

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has been instructed to take action on Coldplay ticket resale advertisements on social media, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said there are fraudulent activities in the resale of concert tickets on social media and MCMC will ask the operator of the platform to take down the posting.

“If detected, we will bring (scammers) to court and if the (ticket sales) are still on the platform, appropriate action will be taken,” he said after attending the Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit programme at the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) here today.

The existence of accounts on various platforms reselling Coldplay concert tickets at exorbitant prices, up to RM43,200, has gone viral on social media, which drew criticism from the public. However, but they are said to be run by scammers.

Regarding the reselling of Coldplay concert tickets at higher prices by some parties, Fahmi said that he had asked the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to monitor the issue as it was under KPDN’s purview.

“The resale of tickets a bit excessive,” he said adding that the issue will be discussed in the next Cabinet meeting.

Fahmi also advises the public to buy Coldplay concert tickets from legitimate sources to avoid falling victim to ticket scams.

“The government takes this ‘ulat tiket’ (ticket touts) issue seriously and we have to curb and examine what laws and regulations can be used.

“I would like to remind everyone to buy tickets from a legitimate source to avoid being cheated. Make a police report so that action can be taken,” he said.

Coldplay’s Music of The Spheres World Tour series concert is scheduled for Nov 22 at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, marking the band’s first ever concert in Malaysia. -Bernama