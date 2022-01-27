Farah Ann admits tough challenge to achieve peak performance

KUALA LUMPUR: National gymnastics queen Farah Ann Abdul Hadi(pix) admitted that it is going to be a tough challenge to achieve her peak performance as she will be facing three major sporting events this year.

She said the dates of the events namely the SEA Games, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games, have been scheduled to be held close to each other.

The SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam has been scheduled from May 12-23, followed by Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom, from July 28 to Aug 8 and Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, from Sept 10-25.

“It is quite difficult to reach my peak, but the National Sports Council (NSC), National Sports Institute (ISN), coaches and I have planned for the best to ensure I am healthy and ready for the three games.

“However, I want to focus on SEA Games first, followed by the Commonwealth and Asian Games,” she told reporters after attending a gathering of athletes and coaches here yesterday.

The 2019 SEA Games gold medalist said she is now training full-time after going through rehabilitation since last year.

The Selangor-born gymnast also welcomed NSC’s move to increase the allowance rate for SEA and ASEAN Para Games silver and bronze medalists, which she was confident would be able to boost the athletes’ spirits to achieve their best performance in Vietnam.

Yesterday, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the silver medalists would have their allowances raised from RM800 to RM1,500 a month, while bronze medalists’ allowances would be increased from RM800 to RM1,000 per month.-Bernama