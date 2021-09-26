Fatal accident: DOSH orders premises owner to stop ore processing operations

KOTA BHARU: The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) in Kelantan has ordered the premises owner of a mine in Felda Aring 5, Gua Musang to stop all ore processing operations following a fatal accident involving a worker last Thursday.

Kelantan DOSH director’s office, in a statement today, said a team of investigating officers had gone to the scene as soon as they received information about the incident that occurred at 8.50 am.

“The incident occurred after the victim, an Indonesian man, conducted routine cleaning works on an ore washing machine before the mining operations begin. The victim is believed to have slipped and fallen into the machine while checking it after applying grease,” it said.

The statement added that legal action would be taken against those responsible if there was any violation under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994.

“DOSH is responsible for ensuring the safety, health and welfare of people at work and protecting others from safety and health hazard caused by employment activities in various sectors.

“For the record, Kelantan DOSH has charged three mining companies operating in Aring and issued various compounds for non-compliance with safety and health legislation at work,” the statement read.

Media previously reported that an Indonesian man known as Sakdan Muhammad, 36, had died after being crushed by an iron ore processing machine at a mine in Kampung Aring 5, Gua Musang.

The victim, who had just started working at the mine two weeks ago, suffered severe injuries to his body and died at the scene.-Bernama