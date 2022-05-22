‘Father’s words inspired me’: Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff

HANOI: The message from Muay Thai athlete Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff’s(pix) father, Rakib Ahmad to fully focus on the fight became an inspiration for him to win a surprise gold medal in the men’s elite under 54-kg event at the 31st SEA Games here.

The 18-year-old athlete said his father, who was a national boxer in the 90’s, advised him not to be intimidated by Vietnamese Huynh Hoang Phi and the cheers of the home fans when he took to the ring today.

“Before the fight, I felt some pressure as I was fighting against an opponent from the host country but when I got into the ring, that feeling started to disappear. I am happy to win the gold medal.

“My father also told me not to think about it (opponent and fans) and just fully focus on the fight,“ said the 2021 youth world champion who made his debut at the biennial sporting event.

The tall athlete pulled off an energetic performance to clinch a 30-27 (10-9,10-9,10-9) victory in a three-round bout.

Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff’s success also saw him contribute the 39th gold medal to the national contingent at the Games.

The bronze medal of the event went to Filipino participant Ariel Lee Lampacan and Sakchai Chamchit of Thailand.

For the record, Rakib won the bronze medal in the 58kg category at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur.

He then retired and focused on his business of selling martial arts sports equipment in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

Meanwhile, the country’s female Muay Thai athlete Nur Amisha Azrilrizal settled for the silver as she lost 27-30 to Thai participant Srila Oo Wansawang in the final of the women’s elite under 51-kg event.

The bronze medal was won by Cambodian participant Soeng Moeuy, and Thi Phuong Thuy Trieu of Vietnam.

Malaysian Muaythai Association president Datuk Muhammad Shahnaz Maula Azmi said he was proud of the spirit displayed by Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff despite not being fully recovered from a broken rib when participating in a tournament in Bangkok, last March.

“The doctor advised him (Ahmad Nor Iman Aliff) to rest to fully recover, but he insisted on wanting to participate in the SEA Games. I am proud of his success,” he said.-Bernama