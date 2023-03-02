F&B players must cooperate to implement ‘Menu Rahmah’ successfully: Tomyam sellers

KUALA LUMPUR: Food and beverage entrepreneurs need to work together in ensuring the government’s call to reduce the cost of living through the implementation of the ‘Menu Rahmah’ initiative is a success.

The adviser of Pertubuhan Sahabat Tomyam Prihatin SeMalaysia (Sahabat Tomyam), Che Mamad Che Mod, said food industry players should not only think about profit but rather how to ease the burden borne by low-income groups, including B40 and asnaf (eligible tithe recipients).

“We (Sahabat Tomyam) joined this government’s programme to make it a success so that people who are experiencing hardship can fill their stomachs with a complete menu at a reasonable price,“ he said when appearing as a guest in the programme ‘Malaysia Petang Ini: Menu Rahmah Bantu Rakyat Jimat’ on Bernama TV today.

He said Sahabat Tomyam members throughout the country were currently coordinating the launch of Menu Rahmah, adding that participation, although not compulsory, was much welcomed.

“For the initial stage, 500 or 600 restaurants (owned by Sahabat Tomyam members) throughout Malaysia are expected to offer the Menu Rahmah,“ he said.

The Menu Rahmah initiative was launched by Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on Jan 31 with the participation of seven restaurant associations, including Sahabat Tomyam. -Bernama