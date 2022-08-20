Federal police nabs man for allegedly threatening CJ

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a man to facilitate investigations into threats made on social media against Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat yesterday.

The 30-year-old man was arrested at a house in Puchong, here at 11.15 pm yesterday and police seized a mobile phone and SIM card believed to be used to upload the threat.

Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Chief ACP A. Skandaguru said a police report was lodged about the threat that was uploaded by Facebook account user ‘Apiez Bond’.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days from today till Tuesday for further investigation,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

He said the police took the matter seriously and would be uncompromising against any criminal acts.

The threats made against Tengku Maimun appeared on various social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.-Bernama