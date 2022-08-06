FIFA launches Official Ticket Resale for World Cup 2022

ZURICH: The world football governing body (FIFA) has launched the Official Ticket Resale Platform for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and fans who purchased their tickets through the official platform of FIFA can sell those tickets on this platform.

The current resale window for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets will close on Aug 16 at 12pm Doha time.

FIFA Ticketing will make another resale window available closer to the tournament, according to Qatar news agency (QNA).

Members of the general public that purchased FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets online in accordance with the Online Ticket Terms of Sale for the General Public may submit those tickets for resale on the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform, by accessing their FIFA Ticketing account, and selecting the option “Tickets to resell” at the side menu, it reported.

There are separate links for international customers and Qatar residents.

For those who are interested in purchasing tickets made available in the FIFA Official Ticket Resale Platform may check the relevant links on the FIFA website.-Bernama