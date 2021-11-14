Fire destroys five terrace houses in Mantin

SEREMBAN: Five units of terrace houses in the Mantin people's housing area near here were damaged in a fire this morning.

Mantin Fire and Rescue Station head Assistant Superintendent Priscilla Carol Thomas said 13 firemen from the station and Nilai fire and rescue station rushed to the location after receiving a distress call at 11.44 am.

“Four houses were completely burnt down while another house was only 20 per cent destroyed in the incident. However, no casualties was reported,” she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said three of the houses were unoccupied , while the occupants in the other two houses managed to escape to safety.

She said the fire was brought under control at 12.50 pm and the department was still investigating the cause of the fire and amount of loss incurred.

One of the occupants, N.Vijaya, 52, said she and her two sons, aged nine and 28, were in the living room when she smelled smoke and went to check.

“I saw thick smoke and raging fire, and went to get my sons and rushed out of the house while screaming for help.

“All our belongings were burnt, but I am thankful to find a purse containing some documents when inspecting the house after the fire,“ she said.

J. Viruththeesaran, 20, who was at home alone at the time of the incident said he awoke from sleep as soon as he inhaled smoke and rushed out of the house.

He lost his pet dog and six cats in the fire.-Bernama