First batch of Indonesian humanitarian mission reaches Türkiye

ANKARA: Two Indonesian Air Force aircraft brought the first batch of the country’s humanitarian mission to Türkiye to join the post-earthquake operations in the affected regions.

The aircraft carrying rescue personnel “Inasar”, and heavy and light equipment along with humanitarian aid from Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense landed at Adana Airport separately, according to Anadolu Agency.

“After unloading passengers and cargo, the first plane immediately flew back to Indonesia. While the second plane, after being unloaded, flew to Ankara to rest and change the crew,“ Col. Amir Ali Akbar, the Defense Attache at Indonesian Embassy in Ankara, said in a statement on Monday.

Upon arrival at Sakirpasa Adana Airport, which is the disembarkation centre for all humanitarian aid arriving through aircraft, the team received an initial briefing from the Indonesian Ambassador to Türkiye Lalu Muhamad Iqbal.

The Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) facilitated the team with regard to landing, permitting, immigration, and customs process.

Immediately after the landing, the team headed to the operational area determined by AFAD in Antakya, Hatay province.

The second and third batches of rescue teams and relief goods from Jakarta are slated to arrive in Türkiye on Feb 14 and Feb 19 respectively, it reported a statement from the Indonesian Embassy.

At least 29,605 people were killed by the two massive earthquakes last week, the country’s disaster agency said Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, which included Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours. -Bernama