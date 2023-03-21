First case of gas station owner fined for allowing foreign-registered vehicle to be filled with RON95

JOHOR BAHRU: A gas station owner was fined RM40,000 by the Sessions Court here today for allowing a vehicle with a foreign registration number to be filled with RON95 petrol at the station four years ago.

Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim meted out the fine, in default of five months in jail, against Phan Chib Chan (pix), 59, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

This is said to be the first case involving the offence to be brought to court.

Phan was charged with failing to comply with the ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

He had allowed a foreign-registered BMW car to fill up 54 liters of RON95 petrol worth RM114.30 at the petrol station at Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Susur 4, near here, at 10.40 am on May 13, 2019.

In doing so, the father of two children had violated Regulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Muhamad Sabiq Muhamad Subri and Raja Nor Iklas Raja Ariff .

Earlier, Raja Nor Iklas told the court that Phan had been previously given a compound notice for a similar offence and requested for appropriate punishment to be imposed as a lesson to him, as well as other gas station owners in the country.

Phan was represented by lawyer Lim Chon Sin. -Bernama