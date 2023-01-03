Fisheries Dept’s boat with four crew reported missing enroute to Pangkalan Tampoi

JOHOR BAHRU: A Johor Fisheries Department boat with four crew, has been reported missing, en route to Pangkalan Tampoi, here, from Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

State Maritime director First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria said a report on the missing boat was lodged with the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) at 7.51 pm yesterday.

He said the boat, with the number PL87, could not be contacted and failed to be traced after departing from Tanjung Pengelih, Pengerang, at about 12. 45pm yesterday. It was scheduled to arrive at Pangkalan Tampoi, here, at 6.30 pm the same day.

“Following that, MRSC Johor Bahru activated a search and rescue (SAR) operation by mobilising the boats, PENGAGAL 46 and the KILAT 18, to locate the boat and the victims at 8 pm yesterday.

“The Marine Police team also mobilized three assets with search locations focused in the waters of Tuas and Tanjung Piai following information received from the Singaporean authorities regarding the last location of the boat, which was detected in the waters of Tuas at about 3 pm yesterday,“ he said in a statement today.

Nurul Hizam said the Putrajaya Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre was also in contact with the Singapore and Indonesia authorities for information on the whereabouts of the boat in their territorial waters.

He said the operation was also assisted by the KM RAMUNIA vessel belonging to Maritime and the PL39 boat belonging to the Johor Fisheries Department. -Bernama