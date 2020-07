IPOH: A fisherman with four children was sentenced to a total of 64 years’ jail and eight strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today for seven counts of confining and sexually abusing his wife, including committing unnatural sex and carnal intercourse against the order of nature and without her consent.

Judge Norashima Khalid handed down the sentence on Himni Nur Hamid, 36, who pleaded guilty to all charges, including possession of pornographic VCDs. He was sentenced to 15 years’ jail and two strokes of the cane on each of the four counts involving unnatural sex, carnal intercourse against the order of nature and without her consent, as well as sexual connect by object and a year’s jail each for confining his wife and possession of 13 pieces of pornographic VCDs.

However, the court ordered him to serve the jail sentences concurrently from today, meaning he only has to serve 15 years’ in jail. All the offences were committed in a house at Kampung Padang Tembak, Lumut, last April 16 and 17.

In mitigation, Himni Nur said he had repented and promised to not repeat the mistakes on his wife also aged 37. The couple got married in 2004. Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Liyana Zamani Mohd Radzi, in seeking for a heavy punishment said the domestic violence committed by the accused was not for the first time and that it had happened four years ago.

According to the facts of the case, the wife sought help by sending a whatsapp message to a neighbour using her husband’s telephone which he had accidentally left behind at home. -Bernama