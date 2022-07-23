Five family members killed in crash on East-West Highway

IPOH: A family of five, including a five-year-old girl, died in an accident involving two vehicles near Titiwangsa Rest Area on the East-West Highway in Gerik.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received a distress call around 3.45 pm over the accident involving a Perodua Alza and a Toyota Hilux.

The five family members in the Perodua Alza were confirmed died while two others riding the Toyota Hilux sustained minor injuries.

The deceased were identified as Mohd Rodhi Othman, 58; his wife, Sharifah Rohana Syed Sagar, 59; their daughter, Siti Aishah Mohd Rodhi, 32; son-in-law, Ahmad Khomaini Abu, 30; and grandaughter Zara Hana Ahmad Khomaini, five.

“The injured victims were sent to Jeli Hospital, Kelantan for treatment while the five bodies were handed to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today.-Bernama