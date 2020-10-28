Five nabbed for stealing TNB substation tower steel

JOHOR BAHRU: Five local men were detained on the suspicion of stealing over four tonnes of Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) substation tower steel at Kampung Awat, Batu Anam near Segamat, two days ago.

Segamat district police chief Supt Raub Selamat said all five suspects were detained following a police report lodged by TNB after discovering that the steel, meant for the construction of the substation’s tower, had gone missing.

He said, police, acting on information, managed to locate and detain two suspects, aged 34 and 35, in Tampin near Negeri Sembilan on the same day.

“According to workers, the steel was left in the afternoon of Oct 24, but when they returned two days later, they found that the steel was gone.

“Based on investigations from the two detained suspects, we managed to seize a three-tonne lorry believed to be used to transport the steel that is estimated to be 3,510 kilogrammes as well as a receipt of sale,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said that investigations revealed that both suspects had prior criminal records.

Following the arrest of the first two suspects, police managed to detain another three local men, aged between 29 and 62, at a used items collection centre in Segamat last night, on suspicion of being involved in the case.

Raub said that all suspects were remanded for three days beginning today and the case was being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code. — Bernama