Flood situation in three states improving, to enter post-flood phase soon: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: Johor, Melaka and Pahang are continuing to recover from floods and will enter the post-flood phase soon, said National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus (pix).

Khairul Shahril said as such, Nadma was looking forward to getting cooperation from non-governmental organisations and government agencies in other states in conducting post-flood operations.

“Nadma and the (three) state governments have begun to focus on the post-flood programme which involves cleaning the houses of flood victims, repairing damaged infrastructure and solid waste management.

“Currently, some states not affected by the floods have expressed their willingness to send machinery and personnel for post-flood works in the affected states,“ he said.

He said this at a press conference in Puchong near here today after MARDI Corporation Sdn Bhd (MARDICorp) donated a four-wheel-drive vehicle to NadmA. Also present was MARDICorp CEO Zaidi Shahrim.

Khairul Shahril said despite the improving flood situation, the number of evacuees at certain relief centres had increased due to the flow of water from upstream.

As of this morning, a total of 43,007 flood victims in Johor, Melaka and Pahang were still housed at relief centres, and Batu Pahat was the worst affected district with 27,774 evacuees.

Meanwhile, Zaidi said the donated vehicle would strengthen Nadma’s preparedness to face any disaster in the future.

“This asset is expected to be used for flood relief missions, including channelling food aid,” he said. -Bernama