Floods: Number of evacuees drops in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Johor, Selangor and Kelantan showed a drop this morning, while Sabah became the latest state affected by floods.

In SELANGOR, the state Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that, as of 8 this morning, the number of evacuees has dropped to 1,092 people, compared with 1,153 people last night.

A total of 14 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) were opened, six in Sepang, four in Kuala Selangor, two in Sabak Bernam and one each in Kuala Langat and Klang.

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in two districts, namely Segamat and Tangkak, has dropped to 278 people as of 8 this morning, compared with 283 people reported last night.

The District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that all evacuees, from 70 families, were housed in four PPS.

It said that in Tangkak, a total of 122 evacuees were accommodated at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Simpang 5 Darat, and 103 people were still housed at the Sekolah Agama Simpang 5 Darat, while in Segamat, a total of 39 people were placed at the Kampung Batu Badak community hall and another 14 people at the Tasek community hall.

In KELANTAN, the number of evacuees in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, has dropped to 401 people from 115 families as of 8 this morning, compared with 667 people from 234 families reported last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoDisaster portal, all evacuees are now placed in four PPS in the Pasir Mas district, namely at SK Tok Deh, SK Kubang Kual, Putat Tujoh and SK Gual Periok.

In SABAH, state Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations), Misran Bisara, said that several areas in the Sook and Nabawan districts were affected by flooding this morning, following continuous heavy rain since last night.

He said that in Sook, the villages involved are Kampung Tiolon, Kampung Rancangan Belia, and Kampung Kusina, and in Nabawan, the areas involved are Kampung Magulasing and Kampung Lima, but no PPS were open as of this morning.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees in the state has increased to 862 people from 243 families as of 7 am compared with 844 victims from 239 families reported last night and housed at nine PPS.

In MELAKA, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the number of flood victims remains unchanged at 44 people from 10 families, as of 8 this morning.

They are from Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau, Kampung Belimbing, Kampung Panchor, and Lubok China, and housed at the Durian Tunggal State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office.

In SARAWAK, the state Disaster Management Committee said that the number of people evacuated due to flooding remains unchanged, with three people from one family, currently housed at ICQS Tedungan Complex hall in Limbang.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in Pahang, Melaka and Johor until 12 noon today.-Bernama