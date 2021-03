SHAH ALAM: A former general manager of a construction company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two counts of corruption involving RM215,700.

Chua Shiou Meng, 49, made the plea before judge Rozilah Salleh.

On both charges, Chua was charged with corruptly receiving gratification from two individuals, amounting to RM140,000 and RM75,700, respectively through his bank account, and a bank account belonging to his wife, as an inducement for him to not give bad reports on work performance of two companies that could result in their contracts to be terminated.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at two banks, at Bandar Puchong Jaya between June 14, 2017 and Sept 13, 2018, and at Bandar Puteri Puchong, between Feb 9, 2018 and Jan 17, 2019.

Chua also pleaded not guilty to another charge with soliciting gratification of RM10,000 a month from an individual to do the same.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant in Bandar Puchong Jaya, near here in January 2017.

The court allowed him bail of RM80,000 with one surety and to report himself at the Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office once a month.

The court also set Apr 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Fadhli Ab Wahab prosecuted, while Chua was represented by lawyers Nik Ahmed Asraf Nik Othman, Shah Rizal Abdul Manan and Kelvinder Singh. — Bernama