Former JDT player Carli De Murga joins Kelantan FC

KOTA BHARU: Former Johor Darul Ta’zim player Carli De Murga is set to strengthen Kelantan FC’s defence in the upcoming Malaysian League (M-League) season.

In addition to the Spanish-Filipino player, The Red Warriors (TRW) squad will also feature Nigerian-born striker, Ismahil Akinade.

Kelantan FC owner Norizam Tukiman via his Facebook page today confirmed the inclusion of De Murga and Ismahil in the team’s list of import players.

Norizam also said that a former striker of the Australian national team would don the Kelantan FC team jersey this season. He did not name the player.

He said Kelantan FC would be using the services of nine import players this season, with the aim of finishing tenth in the Super League and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Malaysia Cup.

Apart from De Murga and Ismahil, another six import players who have been confirmed to play for TRW this season are strikers Kim Ming Kyu and Kang Eui Chan (both from South Korea), Spain’s Mario Arques (midfielder) and Miguel Angel Garrido Cifuentes (defender), Filipino central defender Cristian Mangaron Rontini, and Gambian striker Nuha Marong Krubally. -Bernama