Former Johor MB Osman laid to raid

JOHOR BAHRU: Former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was laid to rest at the Ar-Raudhah Muslim Cemetery in Taman Mount Austin here today.

The van carrying his body arrived at the cemetery at about 3.20 pm and the funeral was conducted in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP).

Earlier, the body of the Kempas assemblyman was ferried from Kuala Lumpur to his residence in Jalan Sentosa, Kampung Dato Onn here, arriving at around 2.20 pm.

The body was then taken to the Ar-Raudhah Mosque in Kampung Dato Onn, which is about 260 metres from his residence, for funeral prayers.

Among those present to pay their last respects were Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad, Pasir Gudang Member of Parliament (MP) Hassan Abdul Karim, Johor Bahru MP Akmal Nasrullah Md Nasir, Permas assemblyman Datuk Che Zakaria Mohd Salleh, Semerah assemblymen Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, Kota Iskandar assemblymen Dzulkefly Ahmad, Paloh assemblymen Sheikh 'Umar Bagharib Ali, Bukit Batu assemblymen Jimmy Puah Wee Tse and Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He was admitted to the KPJ Johor Specialist Hospital here last October after suffering a mild stroke and was treated at the Universiti Putra Malaysia Teaching Hospital (HPUPM) in Selangor last month.

Osman died at his son's house in Damansara, Kuala Lumpur at 11.45 pm yesterday.

Osman, 69, is survived by three wives including Datin Nora Mohd Som and seven children.

Meanwhile, his eldest son Nornekman Osman, 47, said he was determined to continue the legacy of his late father to serve the community in the Kempas constituency.

“We siblings have always been exposed by giving service to the community since childhood. God willing, I will continue his struggle,“ he said.

Nornekman said his father always reminded him to take care of his mother and put the family first.

“Many thanks to everyone, including the hospital, state government and the public who prayed for him and held a ‘doa selamat’ for him. We are grateful for the time spent with him.

“After receiving treatment for two months, he showed positive development and when he was brought home (Damansara) recently, he was so happy to be with his grandchildren, but after ‘Asar’ yesterday, his health deteriorated a bit,“ he said.

His political career began in 1975 after joining Umno and he was elected the deputy chief of Pulai Umno division in 1993.

He then became the Kempas assemblyman for three terms, from 1999 to 2013.

Three years later, Osman joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and became the Kempas assemblyman again after winning the 14th general election on a Bersatu ticket in 2018.-Bernama