Former kindergarten teacher charged with injuring boy

KUALA LUMPUR: A former kindergarten teacher was charged in the Sessions Court here today with injuring a boy, leaving bruises on his shoulders, last month.

Loh Ke Xuan, 22, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to her before judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak.

Loh is accused of committing the offence on the boy, aged six years and 11 months, at a kindergarten in Jalan Sri Hartamas 2, here, between 8 am and 5.30 pm last Sept 2, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

If found guilty, the accused can be fined not exceeding RM50,000 or jailed for up 20 years or both.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM12,000 with one surety and Loh is prohibited from harassing the victim. The court then fixed Nov 24 for remention of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub prosecuted while Loh was represented by lawyer Sarah Wong.-Bernama