Former Langkawi MP dies in Germany

ALOR SETAR: Langkawi Umno division chief Datuk Nawawi Ahmad (pix), 61, who was also a former Langkawi member of parliament (MP) died early today in Frankfurt, Germany.

According to Langkawi Umno deputy chief Nor Saidi Nanyan, Nawawi was in Germany on business in his capacity as a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) board member.

“His wife, Datin Shabariah Md Hassan accompanied him to Germany. I understand that funeral arrangements are being made.

“I have contacted the wife and was told that Nawawi’s remains would probably be buried there, but the matter has yet to be finalised,” he said when contacted here today.

Nawawi was Langkawi MP from 2013 to 2018 and prior to that was Kuah Assemblyman from 2004 to 2013.

He lost the Langkawi seat to former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who contested on a PKR ticket in the 14th general election (GE14).-Bernama