Former PM Muhyiddin charged with corruption involving over RM232m

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was today charged in the Sessions Court here with four counts of corruption to solicit bribes amounting to RM232.5 million and two counts of money laundering involving RM195 million.

Muhyiddin, 75, who was in a dark blue suit, pleaded not guilty to all the charges after they were read out before Judge Azura Alwi.

“I plead not guilty and claim trial,” said Muhyiddin.

On the first and second charges, Muhyiddin, was charged as the country’s Prime Minister and Bersatu president, to have abused his office or position to obtain gratification of RM200 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd and RM1 million from Nepturis Sdn Bhd, for Bersatu.

As for the third and fourth charges, he was alleged to have used his position as the Prime Minister and Bersatu president to obtain gratification of RM19.5 million from Mamfor Sdn Bhd and RM12 million from Azman Yusoff for Bersatu.

The Pagoh MP was alleged to have committed all the offences at the Prime Minister’s Office, Main Block of the Perdana Putra Building, Federal Government Administrative Centre in Putrajaya, between March 1, 2020, and Aug 20, 2021.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He was also charged, in his capacity as Bersatu president, with two counts of received money from unlawful activities amounting to RM195 million from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd which was deposited into the party’s CIMB Bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Menara KL Branch, Jalan Stesen Sentral, here, between Feb 25, 2021, and July 16, 2021, and Feb 8 and July 8, 2022.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, read together with section 87(1) of the same law, which provides imprisonment for up to 15 years and can also be fined not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds from the unlawful activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Attorney General Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh and deputy public prosecutors Datuk Faridz Gohim Abdullah and Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin prosecuted, while Muhyiddin was represented by lawyers Datuk K. Kumaraendran, Datuk Rosli Dahlan and Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.-Bernama