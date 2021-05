PUTRAJAYA: The appointments for four vaccination centres (PPV) around Kuala Lumpur have been transferred to mega-seized premises to improve the safety and comfort of vaccine recipients especially people with disabilities (OKU) and senior citizens, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

He said appointments dated May 31 to June 6 at Manjalara Community Hall PPV and the Titiwangsa Stadium PPV have been shifted to the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Jalan Duta which begins operation on May 31.

The PPV at Desa Tasik Community Hall and Muhibbah Community Complex have been moved to Axiata Arena PPV in Bukit Jalil Sports Complex, he added.

“All appointments at Axiata Arena PPV are for new appointments and there will be no more appointments scheduled to the earlier two PPVs,” he told a virtual media conference on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba today.

Khairy said the decision to move the locations was made based on monitoring findings of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) which found it was difficult to practice physical distancing at the existing PPVs.

Khairy who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister said so far 1,578,225 individuals had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine while 905,271 had completed two vaccine shots.

“The rate of vaccination has started to surpass 75,000 doses per day with the record of 95,000 doses yesterday (May 24). We expect the vaccination rate will continue to rise to 150,000 doses a day in June,” he said.

On the second round of AstraZeneca vaccine, Khairy said 1,261,600 doses have been allocated involving five states, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

The second round dispensing of AstraZeneca vaccine involved four new PPVs namely Setia SPICE Arena (PISA) in Bayan Lepas, Penang; Persada Johor International Convention Center, Johor Bahru; Borneo Convention Center Kuching, Sarawak and the National Youth Skills Institute Miri, Sarawak, he said.

“The current total registration for AstraZeneca vaccine slots in the second round is 228,347 slots and booking system is still open and will continue to accept registrations,” he said.

In this regard, Khairy said the booking for slots in the second round of AstraZeneca vaccine would be opened to those under 60 years old from 12 noon tomorrow.

“Nonetheless, priority is given to senior citizens,” he said.

Khairy also announced a new feature would be introduced in the MySejahtera application soon to identify pregnant and breastfeeding mothers to obtain Covid-19 vaccine jabs.

“Through the new feature, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers can be identified based on the recommended vaccine for mothers in their 14th and 33rd week of pregnancy which is the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine,” he said. — Bernama