Free entry to world-class Muay Thai match at Kelantan AKM Tour

KOTA BHARU: For Muay Thai fans in Kelantan, tomorrow will provide them an opportunity to watch an International Muaythai competition, involving 16 athletes from five countries, for free at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

Malaysian Federation of Muay Thai Professional (MFMP) president Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani said the match will start at 8 pm and entrance is free.

“16 Muay Thai athletes from Thailand, Malaysia, Algeria, Afghanistan and Myanmar will compete tomorrow.

“The boxers from Thailand and Myanmar will compete for the MFMP Advisor belt, “ he told Bernama, adding that MFMP advisor is Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

The Muay Thai match is among the programmes held in conjunction with with the Kelantan edition of the Malaysian Family Aspiration Tour (AKM) from today until Sunday.

The AKM tour, with the theme ‘’Keluarga Malaysia, Keluarga Digital’ (Malaysian Family, Digital Family), in Kelantan is specifically designed with various programmes in line with the government’s efforts to strengthen the country’s digitalisation initiative.-Bernama