KUALA LUMPUR : A friend of two suspected drug dealers was arrested after he attempted to free them by bribing the police at Sentul here yesterday.

Sentul police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai today said the man had offered a bribe of RM10,000 to Insp Chee Seong Khoon and Sgt Mohd Khairul Nizam Mat Kasim to free the suspects who were held for allegedly dealing in syabu.

He said at 3.45pm on Tuesday police had arrested two men in their 30’s opposite a hotel in Jinjang here and found about 130 gms of methamphetamine in 10 packets in their possession.

Beh said checks showed that one of the suspects who tested positive for syabu had 32 previous records for crimes and drug-related offences.

He said about four hours after the suspects were nabbed, their friend showed up and offered Chee and Mohd Kharulnizam the bribe for the release of the two men.

“Despite being warned not to do so, the man continued offering the bribe to both the police officers. He was promptly arrested when the warnings fell on deaf ears and the cash was seized. We have handed over the man and the seized cash to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for further investigations.” Beh said.

Beh said the seized drugs are estimated to be worth about RM13,000 and the suspects are believed to be actively involved in drug pushing in the Klang Valley.

He said both suspects were remanded for a week from yesterday for investigations.