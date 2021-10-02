FT Ministry mulls organising Labuan economic forum

LABUAN: The Federal Territories Ministry is considering organising an economic forum to highlight and discuss Labuan’s economic development agenda, said Minister Datuk Shahidan Kassim(pix).

He said the forum would help address the duty-free island’s economic slowdown after being badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We will do everything possible to revive Labuan’s economy.

“To us in the ministry, Labuan must be developed further ...Labuan was once known for its economic attractions, and we want this island to regain its glory,” he told a press conference after visiting the Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at the Kompleks Darul Kifayah here, today.

He said among Labuan’s attractions was the duty-free status which was seemingly eroding as not all items were duty-free.

“Labuan’s duty-free status is being looked into to make it more attractive, as the status comes with push and pull factors, and as this is one of the issues to be addressed.

“I will discuss with the Prime Minister to see how we can drive this federal territory’s economy to regain its past economic glory...and this is a challenge we must face but I don’t see this is as a problem,” he said.

Shahidan said there was a need to come up with short and long-term development plans for Labuan to improve the social and economic well-being of the people and the island.

“If possible, we want Labuan to have the economic spill over from neighbouring Sabah, which means, economic relations between Labuan and Sabah must be enhanced,” he said.

Shahidan also said the long-abandoned hotels (such as Labuan Hotel and Waterfront Hotel) would also be considered for re-development.

He also disclosed the need to establish a special committee to group the 83 government agencies under ‘one roof’ to address the various social development and economic issues in Labuan.-Bernama