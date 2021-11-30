FT Ministry targets zero hardcore poverty in KL: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Federal Territories is targeting zero hardcore poverty in Kuala Lumpur in December by focusing on helping 4,427 families living in People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in the city.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) said the ministry is working towards this end, adding that he had discussed with Baitulmal under the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) to channel aid to the families.

“We have discussed with Baitulmal to make this a priority because based on the payment of zakat and the amount of taxes collected and others, there should not be hardcore poverty in this city.

“God willing, we will see how the hardcore poverty can be cut down to zero in December,” he told a media conference here, today.

Earlier, Shahidan handed over Higher Education Scholarship Scheme cheques of RM555,112.50 to 18 Bachelor degree students and a one-off early financial assistance for 71 students of higher learning amounting to RM63,000.

He also handed over cheques under Federal Territories Foundation’s Prihatin scheme to 13 recipients amounting to RM17,500.-Bernama