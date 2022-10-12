  1. Home

Full list of deputy ministers in unity gov’t

BERNAMAPixBERNAMAPix

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is the list of deputy ministers in the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix):

Finance

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan

Steven Sim Chee Keong

Rural and Regional Development

Datuk Rubiah Wang

Plantation Industries and Commodities

Datuk Siti Aminah Aching

Transport

Datuk Hasbi Habibollah

Agriculture and Food Security

Chan Foong Hin

Economy

Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib

Local Government Development

Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir

Defence

Adly Zahari

Works

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad

Home Affairs

Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

International Trade and Industry

Liew Chin Tong

Higher Education

Mohammad Yusof Apdal

Science, Technology and Innovation

Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup

Women, Family and Community Development

Aiman Athirah Sabu

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living

Fuziah Salleh

Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform)

Ramkarpal Singh

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change

Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

Saraswathy Kandasami

Foreign Affairs

Datuk Mohamad Alamin

Tourism, Arts and Culture

Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan

Communications and Digital

Teo Nie Ching

Education

Lim Hui Ying

Youth and Sports

Adam Adli Abd Halim

Human Resources

Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Sakmud

Health

Lukanisman Awang Sauni

Prime Minister’s Department

Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong

-Bernama