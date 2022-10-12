Full list of deputy ministers in unity gov’t

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is the list of deputy ministers in the unity government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix):
Finance
Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan
Steven Sim Chee Keong
Rural and Regional Development
Datuk Rubiah Wang
Plantation Industries and Commodities
Datuk Siti Aminah Aching
Transport
Datuk Hasbi Habibollah
Agriculture and Food Security
Chan Foong Hin
Economy
Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib
Local Government Development
Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir
Defence
Adly Zahari
Works
Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad
Home Affairs
Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah
International Trade and Industry
Liew Chin Tong
Higher Education
Mohammad Yusof Apdal
Science, Technology and Innovation
Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup
Women, Family and Community Development
Aiman Athirah Sabu
Domestic Trade and Cost of Living
Fuziah Salleh
Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform)
Ramkarpal Singh
Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change
Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii
Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives
Saraswathy Kandasami
Foreign Affairs
Datuk Mohamad Alamin
Tourism, Arts and Culture
Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan
Communications and Digital
Teo Nie Ching
Education
Lim Hui Ying
Youth and Sports
Adam Adli Abd Halim
Human Resources
Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Sakmud
Health
Lukanisman Awang Sauni
Prime Minister’s Department
Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong
-Bernama