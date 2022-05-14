Gawaii: High-risk Dayak communities urged take Covid-19 second booster dose

SIBU: Dayak communities who are at high risk of getting Covid-19 must immediately get a second booster dose to boost their immune system when they celebrate the Gawai Dayak festival on June 1, said Sarawak deputy premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said taking the second booster dose was important considering that the Gawai Day celebration will definitely involve a host of activities and big crowds.

“Those who have not received their second booster dose, please do so, as this will increase your immunity level and protect you from Covid-19 infection. We do not want you to celebrate Gawai in the hospital.

“We are fortunate because we already have the vaccine available for you, unlike previously when we had to wait for the vaccine to arrive,” he said in his speech at a pre-Gawai event organised by the Dudong branch of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) held in Sibu today.

Dr Sim who is also SUPP president said, he himself had taken the second booster dose a few weeks ago before the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration because he was scheduled to attend several Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak events.

He said that Sarawak was acknowledged as the best state with the highest in the administration of Covid vaccine to its citizens, reaching a total figure of around 95 per cent compared to other states.

Besides being proud of the achievement, the success was also the result of solid cooperation among the people of the state in helping the government address the spread of Covid and this had enabled many face-to-face events to be held.

“We are happy because we can organise and attend more face-to-face events. In Sarawak, all festivals including Gawai are not only celebrated by the Dayak community but also people from other races,” he said.

He added that since today's society has learned to live with Covid, they need to also practice 'Kita Jaga Kita ' or ‘We take care of us’ mantra as a new way of life.-Bernama