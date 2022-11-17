GE15: ANIH Berhad issues travel advisory from Nov 18 to 20

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur-Karak (KLK) and East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) concessionare, ANIH Berhad today issued a travel time advisory for East Coast expressway users in conjunction with the polling day for the 15th general election (GE15) from Nov 18 to 20.

In a statement today, ANIH Berhad said users from Kuala Lumpur/Selangor heading towards Pahang, Terengganu and Kelantan will have two time options to enter the highway.

Those travelling to Pahang are advised to enter the highway either from 10 am to 2 pm or 8 pm to 11 pm while those heading towards Terengganu and Kelantan may enter from 6 am to 10 am or 5 pm to 8 pm.

For other destinations, users can enter the highway from midnight to 6 am.

As for the return journey to Klang Valley on Nov 20, the concessionaire suggests a travel schedule from Pahang (6 am to 10 am), Terengganu (8 am to 11 am), Kelantan (6 pm to 8 pm), and other destinations (midnight to 6 am).

There is also a second option for highway users entering Klang Valley from Pahang (7 pm to 10 pm). Terengganu (8 pm to10 pm), and Kelantan (10 pm to midnight).

“Light vehicles should avoid entering the Gombak toll plaza during the travel hours for express buses to the East Coast (9.30 am to noon, and 9.30 pm to midnight),“ the statement said.

In addition, highway users are also advised to use the same payment mode when entering and exiting the expressway, for example, if using a Touch n Go (TnG) card when entering the expressway, the user must use the TnG to make an exit payment to facilitate travel.-Bernama