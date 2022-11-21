GE15: GPS secures 23rd parliamentary seats through victory in Baram

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has further strengthened its position in Dewan Rakyat after securing its 23rd parliamentary seat following the victory of Datuk Anyi Ngau (pix) in the Baram constituency for the 15th General Election (GE15) today.

According to the latest results posted on the Election Commission (EC) website, the incumbent Baram MP won the three-cornered fight with a 7,339-vote majority. He obtained 18,399 votes.

Anyi defeated Pakatan Harapan’s Roland Engan and independent candidate Wilfredentika who managed to secure 11,060 and 324 votes respectively.

Earlier, EC opened 12 polling stations in the constituency after voting at several voting centres was suspended on polling day (Nov 19) due to bad weather.

GPS which comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) contested in all 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.-Bernama