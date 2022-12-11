GE15: MACC receives 11 complaints on abuse of power, corruption to date

KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) received 11 complaints relating to corruption and abuse of power throughout the campaign period for the 15th general election (GE15) since last Saturday.

Its Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) said the information was received through its 24-hour operations room and it will be studied and scrutinised before being investigated under the MACC Act 2009.

“The complaints were received during the face-to-face campaign and through the media.

“Not all the information is taken because it needs to be verified as some of the things channelled could have been hearsay,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the Kelantan investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 53rd Birthday of the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Balai Besar, here today.

On Nov 5, MACC launched operations room nationwide to make it easier for the public to channel information and complaints related to acts of corruption and abuse of power in GE15.-Bernama